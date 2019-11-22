Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SISTER ANNE MARIE EDWARDS. View Sign Obituary

EDWARDS, SISTER ANNE MARIE Congregation of Notre Dame April 18, 1933 November 18, 2019 Peacefully at Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Toronto, ON, Sister Anne Marie Edwards of the Congregation of Notre Dame, entered into eternal life on Monday, November 18, 2019 in her eighty-seventh year. She was predeceased by her parents Victor H. Edwards and Mary M. Hauck and her sister Barbara Daldakin. She is survived by her siblings Yvonne Corey, Catherine Dickey, Blaze, Irene Milligan and David. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Anne Marie will be fondly remembered by her religious community, students, and collaborators in ministry. Born in Toronto, first of her siblings, she entered the Congregation of Notre Dame in 1951 where she dedicated her life in education and administration in Kingston, Brockville, Toronto, Newcastle-on-Tyne, England and Japan. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place at Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Toronto, ON, on Sunday, November 24th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. with Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25th at Presentation Manor. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON, L3T 2C7.

