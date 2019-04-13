LANGTHORNE, Anne Marie In Mississauga, surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 55. Loving wife of Tom for 34 years. Proud and devoted mother of Aaron and Christian. Missed by her brother Robert, his wife Simone; nieces Samantha, Alexandra and nephew David. Predeceased by parents David and Marie Dooley. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Wednesday from 2 – 5 p.m. Funeral Service to Celebrate Anne Marie's life will take place in the Chapel on Thursday, April 18th, at 11 a.m. Goodbye to the "Angel on the fourth floor", 2007 Toronto Star Nightingale Award winner. For those who wish, donations may be made to . Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019