O'CALLAGHAN, ANNE MARIE (nee MARTIN) Passed into the glory of eternal life Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Scarborough General Hospital. Daughter of the late James and Clara Martin and beloved mother of Suzanne, Patricia, Daniel (Karen), Jennifer (Donny) and Mark (Alexandra) O'Callaghan. Loving grandmother of the late Christopher and the late Connor, Daniel and Clara, Sean, Aaron and Rachel Jackman, Michael and Quinn O'Callaghan. Great-grandmother of Marley. Dearest sister of the late Michael Martin (Betty) and Elizabeth Donovan. Anne is survived by many nieces and nephews, a large extended family and countless dear friends. Visitation at McDougall and Brown, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Wednesday, March 20th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Holy Mass in celebration of Anne's life will be held at St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, 21 Markanna Drive, Scarborough, Ontario, on Thursday, March 21st at 11 a.m. followed by reception. Private family interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Rosemary of CCAC, the staff of Scarborough General Hospital and Anne's doctors for their excellent care. If desired, donations in Anne's memory may be made to Providence Center, Scarborough, Ontario or a charity of your choice.

