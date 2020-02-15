Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE O'HEARN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE MARIE O'HEARN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNE MARIE O'HEARN Obituary
O'HEARN, ANNE MARIE (nee CONNOLLY) On Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home. Beloved wife of Mark. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Ellie O'Hearn and Shannon O'Hearn and Derek Sigel. Devoted sister and sister-in-law to Jake (predeceased), Mike and Bev Connolly. Proud grandma and lunch and shopping companion to Lindsay, Britney, Breanna, Abby, Henry, Norah and Walter. With thanks to the caring staff at Mount Sinai and Central East LHIN. Memorial donations may be made to the Sinai Health Foundation. Private family arrangements.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -