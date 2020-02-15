|
O'HEARN, ANNE MARIE (nee CONNOLLY) On Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home. Beloved wife of Mark. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Ellie O'Hearn and Shannon O'Hearn and Derek Sigel. Devoted sister and sister-in-law to Jake (predeceased), Mike and Bev Connolly. Proud grandma and lunch and shopping companion to Lindsay, Britney, Breanna, Abby, Henry, Norah and Walter. With thanks to the caring staff at Mount Sinai and Central East LHIN. Memorial donations may be made to the Sinai Health Foundation. Private family arrangements.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020