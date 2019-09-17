SAHAZIZIAN, ANNE-MARIE (nee SAVULIAN) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anne-Marie Sahazizian, in Toronto, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Anne-Marie was born to two survivors of the Armenian Genocide in Bucharest, Romania on April 9, 1946. She will be remembered by her husband of 56 years, Lanis, and her children, Anton (Laura) and Alice (Leonardo). Anne-Marie will also be lovingly missed by her five grandchildren, Antonia, Gabriela, Jack, Lilly and Teddy. Anne-Marie was a dedicated professional Electrical Engineer who loved her work at Ontario Hydro and Hydro One. She helped countless others in their careers and was a recognized leader by international organizations including The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and The International Council on Large Electric Systems (CIGRE). Visitations will be held on Thursday, September 19TH, at 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday, September 20th, at 1:00-2:00 p.m., at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York. Interment will follow at the family plot. A reception will be held on location. Memorial donations in memory of Anne-Marie can be made to the Aplastic Anemia & Myelodysplasia Association of Canada (aamac.ca) and Children of Armenia Fund (coafkids.org). Online condolences can be made at www.etouch.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019