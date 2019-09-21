STEELE, ANNE MARILYN At Quinte Healthcare, Belleville, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Anne (Ryrie) of Flinton, Ontario, in her 83rd year. Daughter of the late Alec and Dorothy (Todd) Ryrie. Wife of Jim. Mother of Ewen, Coboconk and Eric (Tami), Beeton. Grandmother of Ainsleigh (Zachary), Breanne and David. Great-grandmother of Zachary James. Sister of Don Ryrie, Bolton. Anne was an avid quilter with the Tweed Bag Ladies and the Peacemaker Quilters of Northbrook. She was a past president of the Etobicoke Quilters Guild. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the McConnell Funeral Home, Tweed from 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 where a memorial service will take place at 12:00 noon. A reception will follow. Donations: Alzheimer Society. www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019