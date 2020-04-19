MATZELLE, ANNE It is with great sorrow that we regret to announce the passing of our mother, Anne Matzelle, on April 14, 2020, at the age of 90. She will be dearly missed by her children, Janet (Bryan) Hayes, Nicki/Monica (Robin) Lawrence, both of Markham, ON, and Bill (Jen) Matzelle, of Kelowna, BC. Proud grandmother of Madeline, Kevin, Kyle, Mitch, Troy, Warren, Connor, Tyler, Sydney and great-grandson, Carson. Anne lived her life to its fullest with her independent spirit and her deep love for her family, adventure, learning and cooking. She never missed an opportunity to explore and understand the world around her. She was born in Elek, Hungary, in 1930, and after surviving the war, she immigrated with her husband Karl to Canada in 1951, where they settled in Calgary. Her children and family were her main focus through those years, as she surrounded them with love and care. In 1989, she moved to Markham, Ontario, where she started her career as a chef in the healthcare industry. Retirement was spent happily in Niagara Falls, where she requested to be buried at Fairview Cemetery. Her great love and gentle smile will always be remembered. Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Markhaven, who took very good care of our mother during her years there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society or The Markhaven Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2020.