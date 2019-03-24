BRUETON, ANNE MAUREEN Passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving mother of Richard and the late Michael Brueton. Proud grandmother of Jonathan (Julia), Robyn (John), Sarah (Paul) and Ryan (Marian); great-grandmother of Lucas and Leo, Nicholas, Benjamin, Maya and Rayce. Anne will be dearly missed by her sister Patricia Welfare (Bill), her niece Karen (Michael) and nephew Peter (Jan) and their families. She will also be missed by the many families that she touched over her 52 years of bus driving, as well as by her many friends from Euchre and the Legion. Anne has been laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Road, Scarborough. Online guestbook available at www.capitalmemorial.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019