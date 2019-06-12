MONGRAW, ANNE Peggy passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Providence Villa, in her 97th year. She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert and her son Paul. Peggy is survived by her son, Alan (Anne) of Moncton, NB and her daughter-in-law, Katherine Moffat of Peterborough. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Daniel and Joanna, Matthew and Ainsley, and by her great-grandchild, Bella, as well as nieces and nephews across Canada. Peggy was a lifelong resident of Toronto, always independent and occasionally outspoken. She was the last of her generation and we celebrate a good, long life.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 12, 2019