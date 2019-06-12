Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE MONGRAW. View Sign Obituary

MONGRAW, ANNE Peggy passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Providence Villa, in her 97th year. She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert and her son Paul. Peggy is survived by her son, Alan (Anne) of Moncton, NB and her daughter-in-law, Katherine Moffat of Peterborough. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Daniel and Joanna, Matthew and Ainsley, and by her great-grandchild, Bella, as well as nieces and nephews across Canada. Peggy was a lifelong resident of Toronto, always independent and occasionally outspoken. She was the last of her generation and we celebrate a good, long life.

