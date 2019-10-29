NEILSON, ANNE November 8, 1925 – October 24, 2019 Just shy of her 94th birthday, Anne Neilson, wife of the late Sydney Neilson, peacefully passed away on Thursday evening the 24th of October, 2019, surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Brian (Shelley) and Sandra, proud grandma to Jennifer and Leanne, Kaitie (Corey), Emily (Stephen), Jeff (Alex), Laura (Dan), Sydney and Jamie. Beloved great-grandma to Patrick, James, Carter, Ellis, Sutton, Ivy and Gia. Mum will be greatly missed by her sister Sadie, all her nieces and nephews and her extended family and friends. We would like to thank the staff at Extendicare Oshawa for all of the loving care and support they gave not only to mum but to us as well. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, November 2nd, from 2 – 4 p.m., at the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, 160 Alexandra St., Oshawa.

