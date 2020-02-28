|
STANCHESON, Anne Nidazda (Noddie) Nichoff It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of our beloved Mom and Baba on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at St. Joseph's Health Centre. Beloved wife of the late Walter (Stanchy). We praise God that our beautiful mother walks hand in hand with our father together again at last. Mom was born on April 26, 1924 of Macedonian heritage in Toronto. The daughter of the late Fote and Yana Nichoff. Predeceased by her sister Calina. Loved mom of Nicholas Fote and Susan, her devoted daughter Calina and Chuck. Proud Baba of John Walter and Julie, Michael, Gary, Nada and Jonathan, Yana and Glen. She was blessed with three great-grandsons, J.J., Nico and Gus, who held a special place in her heart. Mom was the matriarch of our family, the go-to lady when you needed help, guidance and love. She will be missed. Our heartfelt thanks go out to Dr. Hussain, Nina and all our support group. Someday I'll wish upon a star and wake up where the clouds are far behind me. Where troubles melt like lemon drops, high above the chimney tops, that's where you'll find me. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, near the Jane subway, on Sunday, March 1st, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, March 2nd, at 11 a.m. Interment Prospect Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Macedonian Place Foundation or Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2020