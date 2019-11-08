Guest Book View Sign Service Information MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E. Cobourg , ON K9A 1K7 (905)-372-5132 Memorial service 1:00 PM MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E. Cobourg , ON K9A 1K7 View Map Obituary

SIMPSON, ANNE NOREEN (nee LELLIOTT) Peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of "Jack" Walter John. Daughter of the late Doris and William Lelliott. Loving mother of Maureen (Almos Tassonyi), Richard (Karen), Nancy (the late Douglas Austin), Jacqueline (Douglas Whitten) and the late Christopher (Kimberly Cail). Cherished grandmother of Craig (Kim), Bryan (Jenny), Lindsay (Mike), Michelle, Meghan (Jason), Marin (Joshua), Carleigh, Nicole (Ryan), Rory and Stephen. Devoted great-grandmother of Matthew, Nora, Jordan, Xander, Liam and Harper. Sister of John (Vivian) Lelliott and the late William (the late Ada) Lelliott. Sister-in-law of Shirley (the late Paul) Simpson, the late Eilean (the late Harold) Carlaw, the late Shirley Seguire and Bill Sequire. Anne will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Alongside Jack, she not only raised a family but built a very successful telecommunications business throughout their 68 years of marriage. She loved to travel and did so extensively with family, business and later accompanying Jack around the world for international and commonwealth fly fishing competitions. Together, they made many friends across Canada and around the globe. Anne was an avid gardener and took pride in her many plants, flowers and deck tomatoes. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E. in Cobourg. followed by a reception in the Funeral Home Reception Centre. With heartfelt thanks to Dr. Steven McLellan, Dr. Naresh Kumar, Dr. R. Chisholm, the many staff at St. Michael's Hospital who cared for Anne and especially to Dr. Akshay Bagai, for his attentive and compassionate care for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences received at

