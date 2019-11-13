NOVOROLSKY, ANNE Peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Anne beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of John (Debbie) and Rob (Jean). Dear Baba of Craig (Jenn), Staci, Robyn and Catherine. Anne will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church (Lawrence east of McCowan). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019