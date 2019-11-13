ANNE NOVOROLSKY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE NOVOROLSKY.
Service Information
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1R 2Y8
(416)-751-7890
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Lawrence east of McCowan
Obituary

NOVOROLSKY, ANNE Peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Anne beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of John (Debbie) and Rob (Jean). Dear Baba of Craig (Jenn), Staci, Robyn and Catherine. Anne will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church (Lawrence east of McCowan). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.