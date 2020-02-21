|
|
ANNE PORTER (nee POLLICK)
Passed away suddenly, after a brief battle with lung cancer, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Credit Valley Hospital, at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Samantha (Michael). Cherished grandma of Matthew. Survived by her sisters, Mary, Rita and sister-in-law Lillian. Dear aunt to Stephanie and Tracey (Emma and Hailee). Anne will be remembered by friends, brunch girls and family. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Merciful Redeemer Church, 2775 Erin Centre Blvd., Mississauga, at 10:00 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the , in Anne's name
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020