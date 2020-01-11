|
WILSON, ANNE ROSEMARY (nee EARLE) October 11, 1932 - December 27, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Rosemary, after a long illness. Dear daughter of the late Roy and Janet Earle. Predeceased by her husband of thirty-seven years, Robert McClure Wilson. Beloved by her surviving sister Catherine Kirby. Loving mother of Terry, Robin Donnachie (Wil Kelm), and Bobby (Margaret), and loving grandmother of Tom Donnachie. Beloved by niece Cathie Fuller, and dear friends James Luckett and Sandra Homeniuk, and Angela Otvos. Always known for her wonderful, lovely ways in life, our memories of Rosemary will be cherished. "To everything there is a season." A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020