|
|
SHATKA, ANNE (nee MURANSKY) December 21, 1925 - March 24, 2020 Anne passed away peacefully in her 95th year. Loving Mother to Robert (Margaret), Patricia and John (Anne) and devoted Grandmother to Alexander, Patrick, Laura, Kristen and Graeme. Predeceased by her beloved Husband, Stanley and Brother, Carl Muransky ( Lynda ). A private family interment was held at Holy Cross Cemetery on March 27th. She will always be cherished by her Family and Friends for her kind and generous spirit. May She Rest In Peace and May Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020