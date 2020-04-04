Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE SHATKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE SHATKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNE SHATKA Obituary
SHATKA, ANNE (nee MURANSKY) December 21, 1925 - March 24, 2020 Anne passed away peacefully in her 95th year. Loving Mother to Robert (Margaret), Patricia and John (Anne) and devoted Grandmother to Alexander, Patrick, Laura, Kristen and Graeme. Predeceased by her beloved Husband, Stanley and Brother, Carl Muransky ( Lynda ). A private family interment was held at Holy Cross Cemetery on March 27th. She will always be cherished by her Family and Friends for her kind and generous spirit. May She Rest In Peace and May Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -