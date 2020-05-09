ANNE SKURKA
Anne Skurka
(nee IHNATKO)
March 15, 1929 – May 7, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anne Skurka, at age 91. Loving, dedicated mother to her children, Kristine (Marcel Gingras) and David (Michelle), devoted grandma to Alexander, Hunter and Riley. Anne was predeceased by husbands, John Grib and John Skurka. Anne liked to tell people to be a "somebody" and she strived to be the best she could be throughout her life. Coming from a small village in Slovakia, becoming a well-respected legal secretary in Hamilton, then transitioning to be a successful entrepreneur and then a property investor. Of all her life's work, raising Kristine and later David, were her proudest achievements. Anne loved her family and few things gave her greater pleasure than to create holiday feasts for them in her younger years. She was independent with a sharp mind and enjoyed discussing business matters well into her 80s. Anne made her own timely decisions about her respective dwellings; from her house in Burlington, into a condominium, and lastly, into a retirement home, both in Etobicoke. She appreciated all of the personal attention she received from her private caregivers and the staff of Scarlett Heights in the last few years. Everyone knew that she took great pride in her appearance, going to the hairdresser's weekly and dressing up every day. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 Pandemic, only a small, limited, private family service is permitted. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time, as Anne would have wanted. For those who wish, memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
David, Kristine and family, our deepest condolences for your loss. We think of Aunty Anne regularly and saddened by her passing. She was a special lady and will be missed, but the memories will be cherished. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. God Bless, Richard and Rosetta Andoga and family.
Richard Andoga
Family
May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
Wonderful lady, thoughtful, always pleasant. Enjoyed our conversations with her. We lost touch with her a few years ago. Did not know where she was. She will be in our hearts forever. She was a favourite aunt. Condolences to Kristine, David and family. Let us know about the Celebration of Life. From cousin Bobby and wife Diane.
Robert/Diane Hlohinec
Family
