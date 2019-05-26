Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annemarie ROTH. View Sign Obituary

ROTH, Annemarie (nee BITTNER) 1926 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce Annemarie's passing on May 22, 2019, in her 94th year, at Sunnybrook Hospital. She is now reunited with her husband Henry of 58 years. She will be dearly missed by her children Herbert (Collette) and Ingrid Beck (Nicholas). Proud and doting Omi to Heidi and Timothy. Cherished by her sisters Hilde Thielmann and Elli Urquhart and sister-in-law Elfriede Bittner. Predeceased by her brothers Paul and Gerhard Bittner. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and her many friends. Funeral will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Wednesday, May 29th with a visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Lutheran Church (116 Bond St., Toronto), or a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit



