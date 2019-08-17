WILKINGS, ANNETTA (nee STACKHOUSE) Peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Scarborough General Hospital at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Edmund. Loving mother of Glenys and Judy (Colin Beale). Grandmother to Cameron (Kim) and Liam. Great-grandmother to Eva and Colton. Survived by her brothers Joseph and Robert Stackhouse. Much loved by her extended family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. Celebration of Life held at The Toronto Hunt, 1355 Kingston Rd., Scarborough M1N 1R1, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 12 to 4 p.m. Light lunch and visitation from 12 to 1:30 p.m. followed by celebration and social time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Scarborough Health Network Foundation or Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019