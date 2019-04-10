Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNETTE ASTON. View Sign

ASTON, ANNETTE On Monday, April 8, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Aston. Fabulous mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Mark Goldberg, Patrice (Tamar) and Alexander Weiss, Jerry Organ and Lisa Chapnick and Carla Palmer. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Stanley and Molly Goldstein and Irene and the late Russell Goldstein. Cherished Bubby of Michael and Marissa, Richard and Erin, BatSheva and Bezalel, Jennifer and Trevor, Lindsay and Alex, Becky, Daniel and Melissa, Rebecca, Joanna and Sam, Anna and Jelmer and Caitlin and Mike. Super-Bubby of Mia, Zach, Josh, Ben, Sarah, Batya, Yehuda, Ahuvie, Isaac, Max, Lou and Max. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery, 10953 Dufferin Street, Vaughan. Shiva 4003 Bayview Avenue. Memorial donations may be made to the Annette Aston Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324.

