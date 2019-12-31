BRITNELL, ANNETTE Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 91. Cherished wife of the late William Britnell. Loving mother of Lise, her husband Larry, and Susan. Beloved grandmother to Kimberley, William, Kevin, Tyler and Zach. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of the Chapel Service at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations can be made in memory of Annette to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019