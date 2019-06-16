TEFFER, ANNETTE LENA (nee PETERS) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mom, on June 14, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Max Teffer. Loving and proud mother of Darlene (Moenes), Dinah (Tony) and Danny (Wendy). Caring grandmother of Christine, Deanna, Aaron, Zackary and Lucas. Dear sister of John Peters, the late Bud Peters and Adele Axton. She will be missed by her extended family and friends, especially those from church. Friends and family may visit McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Pickering Village, (905-428-8488), on Monday, June 17th, from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral service at St. Francis de Sales Church, 1001 Ravenscroft Rd., Ajax, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, North York. Reception to follow at McEachnie Family Centre (20 Church Street N., Ajax). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders, UNHCR Canada - The UN Refugee Agency, World Vision or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 16, 2019