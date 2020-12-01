LEWIN, Annette Passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Milton District Hospital, at the age of 90. She leaves behind Joe, the love of her life and lifelong partner throughout their 64 years of marriage. Annette and Joe put down roots in Milton and raised a family of five there. Annette was a loving, nurturing mother to Jo-Anne (Peter), Cindy (Jim), Cathy (Guy), Connie and Chris (April) (Teresa, ex). She loved being Mere Mere to Patrick (Rebecca), Geoffrey, William, Cameron (Kaitlyn), Leanne, Taylor, Emily and Andrew. Her great-grandchildren, Lillian, Emily and Oliver brought her such joy and laughter. Annette's faith in God and sense of family was seen in her participation in parish life at Holy Rosary Church. From attending Mass regularly, to teaching Holy Rosary Elementary School students, to helping organize May crownings, to attending faith formation classes, to volunteering her help at baptisms and funerals - and much more - Annette's love of God and service to others touched so many lives in the family of Holy Rosary parish. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from Holy Rosary Church, 139 Martin St., Milton, Ontario. If desired, memorial donations to Milton District Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com