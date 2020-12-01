1/1
Annette LEWIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEWIN, Annette Passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Milton District Hospital, at the age of 90. She leaves behind Joe, the love of her life and lifelong partner throughout their 64 years of marriage. Annette and Joe put down roots in Milton and raised a family of five there. Annette was a loving, nurturing mother to Jo-Anne (Peter), Cindy (Jim), Cathy (Guy), Connie and Chris (April) (Teresa, ex). She loved being Mere Mere to Patrick (Rebecca), Geoffrey, William, Cameron (Kaitlyn), Leanne, Taylor, Emily and Andrew. Her great-grandchildren, Lillian, Emily and Oliver brought her such joy and laughter. Annette's faith in God and sense of family was seen in her participation in parish life at Holy Rosary Church. From attending Mass regularly, to teaching Holy Rosary Elementary School students, to helping organize May crownings, to attending faith formation classes, to volunteering her help at baptisms and funerals - and much more - Annette's love of God and service to others touched so many lives in the family of Holy Rosary parish. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from Holy Rosary Church, 139 Martin St., Milton, Ontario. If desired, memorial donations to Milton District Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Scott Early Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved