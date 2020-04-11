Home

ANNETTE MULLEN Obituary
MULLEN, ANNETTE Peacefully, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Georgetown Hospital. Annette, in her 91st year, wife of the late RJ Cook and Leo Mullen. Loving mother of Joanne (Larry) Johns, Mike (Wanda) Cook and Joel Cook. Cherished grandma of Danielle, Ashley (James) and Michael (Lisa). Great-grandma of Alyssa and Travis. Dear sister of Peter and Joanne. Predeceased by her brother Lloyd. Annette will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held in the chapel. Memorial contributions to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
