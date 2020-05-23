DETORO, Annette Rita Passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Loving wife of the late Nicholas DeToro. Annette is survived by her daughter Deanne (Michael) and son Nick (Michele), grandchildren Aidan, Dana, Madeline and Kara, her sister and best friend Lillian and her siblings Peter, the late Nella, Grace, Teazie, the late Michael and Diane. A private family service was held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL. Please remember Annette with a random act of kindness. Rest in Peace Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.