CHACHEL, ANNI It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Anni Chachel on May 7, 2020, at the age of 97 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Nick Chachel and her siblings John, Jakob, Katarina, Elizabeth, Maria and Theresia. Anni will be sadly missed by her family, relatives and the many friends she made during her lifetime. We wish to thank those who provided support, especially during her final days. We also wish to thank the staff at the Village of Humber Heights for their compassion, hard work and loving care. Anni truly felt at home since arriving there. Due to the current health situation, a private family graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life is to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations can be made to the Daily Bread Food Bank. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 10, 2020.