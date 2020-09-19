FROST, Annie (Anne) Allan "Then let me range by Cassillis' banks. Wi' her, the lassie dear to me, And catch her ilka glance o' love, The bonnie blink o' Annie's e'e!" Robert Burns In loving memory of Anne Frost who passed away peacefully with her family at her side at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Dennis for 64 years. Cherished mother of Lesha (Pat), Christopher (Kathy) and Allan (Rita). Devoted grandma to Kara, Jordan, Heather, Graham, Robert and David. Dear sister to Jean and Ian. She will be remembered fondly by many extended family and friends here and around the world. A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca