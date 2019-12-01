ROUTH, ANNIE BAILEY "NANCY" Peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital. Nancy, in her 95th year, wife of the late Sidney Routh. Loving mother of Tony. Nancy was predeceased by her sisters May, Molly, Edie and Norah, and by her brother John. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. To send expressions of sympathy or, to make a donation to the charity of your choice, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019