1/
ANNIE BALLAGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALLAGH, ANNIE Peacefully, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Westshore Retirement Village, in Port Perry, at age 101. Annie (nee Gray) of Port Perry, beloved wife of the late Clifford Ballagh (1989). Loved mother of Scott Ballagh, and Grant Ballagh both of Scugog Island. Loving grandmother of Shayn (Mel), Sarah (Brent), Dayna, Brennan (Nicole) and Brittany and great-grandmother of Bayleigh, Liam, Kennedy, Ryder, Pyper, Maisy, Elora, Everett, Eryx, and Jaxon. Annie was predeceased by her 5 sisters and 2 brothers in Scotland. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private Service will be held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved