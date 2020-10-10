ANNIE BALLAGH

BALLAGH, ANNIE Peacefully, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Westshore Retirement Village, in Port Perry, at age 101. Annie (nee Gray) of Port Perry, beloved wife of the late Clifford Ballagh (1989). Loved mother of Scott Ballagh, and Grant Ballagh both of Scugog Island. Loving grandmother of Shayn (Mel), Sarah (Brent), Dayna, Brennan (Nicole) and Brittany and great-grandmother of Bayleigh, Liam, Kennedy, Ryder, Pyper, Maisy, Elora, Everett, Eryx, and Jaxon. Annie was predeceased by her 5 sisters and 2 brothers in Scotland. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private Service will be held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com