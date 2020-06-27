BEAL, ANNIE BERNICE MARIE (nee O'CONOR-FENTON) Bernice Beal (nee O'Conor-Fenton), passed away peacefully at her home in North Dumfries on May 12, 2020. A brilliant and dedicated student, Bernice was awarded scholarships and graduated from Moulton College, Toronto, an academic department of McMaster University, and Dundas Valley School of Art. She was best known as a respected and talented artist, recognized for her ability to capture the beauty of the Canadian landscape, her sensitive portraits and superb still life and figure paintings. People have said they did not appreciate the splendour of nature and the delicate colours of fields and wildflowers until they discovered her paintings. Her exquisite artwork can be found in private and corporate collections throughout the world. Not only did Bernice capture the beauty of nature, she was an environmentalist who deeply loved our endangered wetlands and wildlife. Bernice spent thirty years protecting the fragile ecosystem of Barrie's Lake and its threatened wildlife for future generations. An excellent steward, she leaves a legacy of protection and hope for all to continue to care for our natural areas. Her lovely singing voice was heard throughout the Parishes of her first husband, the late Rev. Ronald Stubley. Bernice later attended Trinity Anglican Church, with her late husband George Beal, in Cambridge where they owned a Home Hardware. An engaging story teller, Bernice was a historian and published author who particularly loved to write about Presqu'ile where her family, the O'Conor-Fentons, built a home on the shore of Lake Ontario. She was a beautiful and graceful woman known for her intelligence, her gentle nature, her whimsical sense of humour and her kindness and love of pets and wildlife. Life will never be the same without her sense of joy and the light in her beautiful eyes. Bernice was predeceased by her father Nigel O'Conor-Fenton and mother Millie (nee Burgess). A sweet and loving mother, sister, aunt and grandparent, Bernice is deeply missed by her daughters, Susan Stubley and Anne Marie Stubley; granddaughter Lisa Grivalsky; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Valerie, Andrew and Wyatt; dear sister and brother-in-law (and best of friends) Karen and Alistair Grant; and nephews, David, Douglas and James. There will be a small family service and interment at St. George's Church in Grafton, Ontario. "The joy of my art was in doing it and making it possible to see the beauty of the world, for me to have seen it, and I am grateful that I did." Bernice has left the world far better than she found it.



