Service Information
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton , ON L9T 1N5
(905)-878-4452
Visitation
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton , ON L9T 1N5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton , ON L9T 1N5
Obituary

COOPERWHITE, ANNIE On Friday, December 6, 2019, Annie passed away peacefully in Guelph, at the age of 93. Annie Cooperwhite of Milton, beloved wife of the late James Cooperwhite. Predeceased by 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Loving mother of John Cooperwhite (Denise) of Halton Hills and Anne Marie Doyle (Chris) of Guelph. Annie will be missed by her grandchildren Ian Cooperwhite (Vanessa), Carol McKechnie (Fred), the late Derick Cooperwhite, Calum, Lauren and Liam. Annie also leaves behind 4 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton 905-878-4452, on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home chapel on Saturday at 12 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Annie to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at

