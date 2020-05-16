FRASER, ANNIE (NAN) Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 92. Much loved sister of the late Jack (Doris) Fraser and Mae (D'Arcy) Marry. Loved aunt of Glenn (Joan) Fraser, Grant (Nancy) Fraser, Linda (Louis) Fraser, Tom (Sandy) Marry and Sandra (Greg) DeClute. Nan will be fondly remembered by many great-nieces and nephews and their families. Nan was an avid traveller, and accomplished business executive who was years ahead of her time. Private family interment will take place. In memory of Nan, memorial donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial funeralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.