TAYLOR, annie may (nee ARNOLD) It is with sad hearts, we announce the passing of our mother, on February 5, 2020, surrounded by family the angels came and took as she slept, at Royal Victoria Hospital, in Barrie. Predeceased by her husband Charles Henry Taylor (1973) and her partner Clifford Atkins, father of Hazel, step-children, Lillian Ross (Leo), Violet Crewe (John), son Ronald James, sisters, Catherine Arnold, Irene Huntley (Edward), brothers, Roy Edwin and Robert Harold Arnold. She will be lovingly missed by her children, Theresa Janes, Gladys Harper (Milton), Lillian (the late Roy Rogers), Susan, Carolann (Greg), Roy, Robert (Ricky), Carrie and Hazel (Frank), She also leaves 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, sisters, Grace Diceman (Art), Norma Jean Rowe, Virginia Burns and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. A celebration of life will be held on April 25th, from 1-6 p.m. at the Lions Hall, 982 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020
