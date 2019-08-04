MCARTHUR, ANNIE (nee HRYNISZAK) A shining beacon of love has been dimmed, Annie passed away on August 1, 2019, surrounded by love and family at St. Joseph's Hospital, predeceased by husband Neil. Left behind, with cherished memories, are children: Stephen (Hania), Joanne (Ross) and Lisa. Bapcia adored and will be missed by grandchildren: Krystal (Miro), Jakob (Karyn), Anne (Jason), Stephanie, Christopher, Kate, Cameron, Emma, David, Mitchell and Nicholas, and great-grandchildren Brolly and Nola. Mom and Dad are reunited! "Loving and kind in all her ways, upright and just to the end of her days, sincere and true in her heart, soul, and mind, beautiful memories she left behind." Friends may pay their respects at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, SWACKHAMER CHAPEL, 195 King Street West, Dundas, on Wednesday, August 7, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with a prayer service at 8 p.m. Funeral Service at St. Augustine's Parish on Thursday, August 8th, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Zion Cemetery, 1324 Concession 2 Rd. W. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation or St. Joseph's Villa Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com "Ja ciebie kocham"
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2019