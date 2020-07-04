DONAGHY, Annie MYRTLE (nee GIBSON) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Village of Humber Heights, Etobicoke, in her 95th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Frederick. Devoted mother of Carol, Sharon Coombes and the late Bryan. Loving Nannie of Maureen, Kyle, Mackenzie, Garrett and Aidan and great-grandmother of Kailey, Dayton and Alexander. Cremation and a private family service will take place with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at wardfuneralhomes.com
Giving to others gave Myrtle great pleasure in life, whether it be a kind word, a small treat, or donations to her favourite causes. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westway United Church Memorial Fund or the Humber River Hospital Foundation in Myrtle's name, would be greatly appreciated. 'Safe in the arms of Jesus'