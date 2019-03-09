NAZAR, Annie Peacefully in Orangeville on March 4, 2019, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late William Daniel Nazar. Loving mother to Elizabeth Cook (Alan) and Robert (Heidi) and dear grandmother of Heath (Paris), Colt (Angie) and Crystal Walker (Trevor). Also survived by her great-grandchildren Winter, Wild and Emily May. Sadly missed by her sister Rosie Peach. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Panachyda at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will take place in the Chapel at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019