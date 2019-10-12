Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNIE RAESIDE CASEY. View Sign Service Information Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel 82 Pine Street Collingwood , ON L9Y 2N7 (705)-445-2651 Obituary

CASEY, ANNIE RAESIDE September 29, 1931 - October 3, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Annie Casey, on October 3rd. Annie died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Annie was born in Saltcoats, Scotland, but lived most of her life in Canada, arriving here in 1953, with Patrick and first born Joanne. She was a feisty and courageous woman who lived life to the fullest, laughed often and had many friends. Her favourite things included dancing, cooking, sewing, travelling with friends, skiing, tennis, golf, music, sweet potato fries and chocolate, photography, reading, collecting art, shooting craps, her iPad, red wine, but above all else, she loved her family. Annie will be forever loved and remembered by her husband and best friend Patrick, her daughters Joanne, Patti and Deirdre, her granddaughters Jordan and Nikki, her grandson Casey, her great-granddaughter Ivy, as well as extended family Carl and Lee and her beloved dog Coco. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital would be appreciated. A Celebration of Annie's life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home – Collingwood Chapel.

