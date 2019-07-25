RUDICHUK, ANNIE At the age of 87, Annie died peacefully on July 17, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, Ontario. After a courageous battle of lung disease and cancer, God decided to relieve her of her pain and suffering. She is predeceased by her husband Edward (2015). Annie is survived by her children, David (Debbie), Bruce (Helene) and Leanne (Bruce). She will be missed by her grandchildren Mike (and his mother Jean), Nathaniel, Mark, Sarah and great-grandchildren Ronan and Isla. Annie was predeceased by her sisters: Helen, Mary, Kay and Francie, and her brothers: Joe and Tony. Annie is survived by her eldest sister Rose and her sister-in-law Adeline. She leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and good friends. A funeral service will be held on July 27, 2019, at Brampton Funeral Home & Cemetery (10061 Chinguacousy Road, Brampton), visitation at 1:00 p.m., and the service will begin at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Canadian Lung Association. For more information or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.bramptonmemorial.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019