SCAINI, ANNIE Passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her loving husband, Bruno (1983). Adored mother of Katy, Lisa, Christine and Angela. Loving Nonna to Adam, Alexander and Mary Margaret Abel; and Alexis and Austin Scaini-Robinson. Annie will be missed by her sons-in-law, Guy Abel and Jim Robinson; her sisters, Maureen O'Donoghue and Nora O'Connor; her brothers, William and Patrick Walsh; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ines Scaini, Anastasio and Nicolina Scaini, Roberta and Flavio Cordovado, Elizabeth Giacometti and Nonni Walsh. Annie was predeceased by Barbara and John Yonemitsu, Kitty and Mick Walsh, John Walsh, Olimpio and Silvana Scaini, Luigi Scaini, Franco Giacometti, Laura Scaini, Charlie O'Donoghue, Chris O'Connor and Tommy Pyne. Annie will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada, Ireland and England; and many friends and co-workers. A visitation will be held at WESTVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, 709 Wonderland Road North, London, on Friday from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m., with vigil prayers at 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at HOLY FAMILY PARISH, 777 Valetta Street, London, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Annie are asked to consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNIE SCAINI.
Westview Funeral Chapel
709 Wonderland Road, N
London, ON N6H 4L1
(519) 641-1793
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019