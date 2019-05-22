ANNIE STEWART

Service Information
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
4115 Lawrence Ave East
West Hill, ON
M1E2S2
(416)-281-6800
Obituary

STEWART, ANNIE Passed away peacefully, at 89, with her family at her side, on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Stewart (May 1999), Annie is survived by her children, Robert, Patricia, Ronald (Karen), Charles, James and Paula (Stephen). Grandmother to Kevin (Susan), Dennis (Paula) and Stacey (Frank). Great-Grandmother to Kimberly, Ryan and Cameron. Beloved sister to Stanley (June) and predeceased by Helen (Peter). She will be warmly remembered and sadly missed by all. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations on Annie's behalf may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 22, 2019
