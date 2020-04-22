Annie (Tahla, Anastasia) THEODOROPOULOS
THEODOROPOULOS, Annie (Tahla, Anastasia) August 15, 1923 – April 19, 2020 Annie, devoted to her Husband, Gabriel, for over 76 years. Loving Mother of Lena (deceased), Gus (Susan), Marg (Bob) and George (Laurie). Best Baba of Christine (Blake), Kevin, Mark (Tracey) and Todd (Blanca). Best Great-Baba of Brittany (Aaron), Ryan, Gabe, Emily, Elle, Nati and Cece and best Great-Great-Baba of Camryn and Layla. Daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Annie had a long life filled with both joy and hardships. Her biggest joy was having her home filled with family. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the service and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to R.S. Kane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cardiac Care Clinic at North York General Hospital (nygh.on.ca) or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences at www.rskane.ca Rest in Peace.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.
