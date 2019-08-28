TOTOK, ANNIE (nee COMPTON) Peacefully passed at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the age of 81. Loving devoted wife of the late Thomas Totok (2006). Dear sister to the late Robert (Ann). Beloved Mother of Daniel (Venessa) Downward and Stepmother to the late Wolfgang Schoffer (Claudia), Susan (Greg) Giles and Tammy Pedersen (Svend). Devoted Grandmother of Benjamin (Amanda), Carlota (Tim), Anthony (Lindsay), Deborah, Davina, Venessa, Reilly and Shannon and many great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law to the late Andrew (Elizabeth) Totok, Susan (Alex) Orodi and Sarolta (Sunil) Chakraborty and others in Europe. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and their families as well as families and friends in Canada, United States, Ireland and Europe. Longtime friend to many cottage neighbours in Parry Sound, Otter Lake. Former employee of Northern Telecom. Friends will be received at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the Chapel at 12:00 p.m. Reception to follow inside the Lower Lounge. Interment will take place following the reception at the Barrie Union Cemetery, 338 Sunnidale Rd., Barrie. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to the Barrie SPCA or to the War Amps and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2019