NARDONE, ANNUNZIATA 1930 - 2020 Annunziata passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, with family by her side, at Humber River Hospital, after suffering a 2nd stroke. Beloved wife of Alessandro (predeceased). Loving mother of Gary (Hilde) and Angela (Alex). Cherished Nonna of Erika (Damian), Natasha (John), Michael and Robert, and proud Bisnonna of James and Lily. Annunziata will be remembered as a loving mother who was devoted to family and loved every moment she spent with them, and for her love of gardening and her ability to make every family meal special. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff at Villa Colombo Toronto and Humber River Hospital for their compassionate care. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Roman Catholic Church (92 Steeles Ave. W.). Private Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Annunziata Nardone's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Villa Charities. Condolences can be left on the R.S. Kane Website.