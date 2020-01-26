|
RACO, Annunziato (Nunzio) It is with great sorrow, the family of Annunziato (Nunzio) Raco announce his passing at the Mississauga Trillium Hospital on January 23, 2020 at the young age of 71 after a short and valiant struggle with cancer. Nunzio will be eternally remembered and loved by his wife Annuziata (Nancy) Raco. Dear father of Franca Raco and her husband Jason Molinaro, Maria Raco and her husband Alex Gardner, Tony Raco and his wife Sandy Azevedo. Cherished Nonno of Julian Molinaro, Sofia Raco, Olivia Raco, Myles Gardner and Beau Gardner who brought him joy and happiness every day of his life. He is survived by his siblings Domenic and his wife Vincenza Raco, Pietro and his wife Savarina Raco, Fernando and his wife Luisa Raco, and his sister Maria and her husband Carlo Cleri. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews and many relatives in Canada and abroad. Nunzio came to Canada in 1966 as a hardworking immigrant with a dream to have his own family and provide them with a good life. He continued that hard work and fulfilled his dream of becoming the successful and proud owner of Mississauga Hardware Centre. His kindness and generosity was so far reaching and affected many people. His passion for the industry inspired his family to grow a thriving business that will continue to be his legacy and will always be a wonderful gift that he worked so hard for and sacrificed so much for. Sweet Papa, our hearts are broken with your sudden illness and passing, but we thank you for teaching us the value of family, love, generosity and kindness. We will forever cherish our memories with you and take comfort that your suffering is over. Rest in peace. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Sunday from 2-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, 4070 Central Pkwy. East, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020