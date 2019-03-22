Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANSET (ANDY) BULZGIS. View Sign

BULZGIS, ANSET (ANDY) Of Lithuania, Toronto and Kincardine, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in his 84th year. Dearly loved by his sister, Aldona Willemsen (Richard) and brother, Addie Bulzgis (Glenda Urquhart). He will be greatly missed by nieces, Cynthia and Susan Willemsen of Toronto, nephew Victor Bulzgis (Dana Paquette) and Gus Bulzgis of Ottawa, Samantha Bulzgis (Paul Kerr) of Chesley and Luke Bulzgis of Toronto. Predeceased by his parents Emily and Victor Bulzgis, and nephew, Patrick Bulzgis (Jennifer) of Kincardine. Andy was a beloved, kind and special soul who travelled a long, and often challenging, journey without complaint. May he finally rest in peace. Cremation and a memorial service to celebrate Andy's life took place at the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home on March 17, 2019 with Ann Maycock officiating. Our gratitude to his caregivers at Trillium Court and Kincardine Hospital, Palliative. Memorial donations may be made to the Kincardine Hospital Foundation as an expression of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklater

757 Princes Street

Kincardine , ON N2Z 1Z5

