Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANSTRUTHER PETTIGREW "STRUTHER" MACFARLANE. View Sign Service Information MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX 28 OLD KINGSTON RD Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7 (905)-428-8488 Obituary

MACFARLANE, ANSTRUTHER "STRUTHER" PETTIGREW August 25, 1950 - October 31, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Struther, age 69, on October 31, 2019 - at the Oshawa Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father Anstruther P. Macfarlane, and is survived by his loving mother, May (nee McLaren), brother Ian (Joni), sister Moira A. Sutton (Cliff), son Bill (Danielle), niece Lindsay, nephew Andrew, Judy (Chris), Judy Sherman and special friend Sheila O'Neill as well as his many friends. Struther was born in Perth, Scotland and loved all things Scottish. He played the bag pipes and was often asked to give "The address to the Haggis" at Robert Burn's events. His other loves were photography, sailing, riding his motorcycle, was a Certified Scuba Diving Instructor and held a Pilot's Licence. He loved animals especially his Huskies Jersey and Maple. Struther attended East York Collegiate Institute in Toronto and worked at Ontario Hydro in Computers and Programming. We thank the doctors and staff at Sunnybrook Hospital, Ajax and Oshawa Palliative Care units for their kindness in making Struther's last days comfortable. Cremation has already taken place and no formal service is planned. Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home, 905- 428-8488.

MACFARLANE, ANSTRUTHER "STRUTHER" PETTIGREW August 25, 1950 - October 31, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Struther, age 69, on October 31, 2019 - at the Oshawa Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father Anstruther P. Macfarlane, and is survived by his loving mother, May (nee McLaren), brother Ian (Joni), sister Moira A. Sutton (Cliff), son Bill (Danielle), niece Lindsay, nephew Andrew, Judy (Chris), Judy Sherman and special friend Sheila O'Neill as well as his many friends. Struther was born in Perth, Scotland and loved all things Scottish. He played the bag pipes and was often asked to give "The address to the Haggis" at Robert Burn's events. His other loves were photography, sailing, riding his motorcycle, was a Certified Scuba Diving Instructor and held a Pilot's Licence. He loved animals especially his Huskies Jersey and Maple. Struther attended East York Collegiate Institute in Toronto and worked at Ontario Hydro in Computers and Programming. We thank the doctors and staff at Sunnybrook Hospital, Ajax and Oshawa Palliative Care units for their kindness in making Struther's last days comfortable. Cremation has already taken place and no formal service is planned. Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home, 905- 428-8488. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close