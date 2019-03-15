HAASZ, Dr. Anthony A. (Professor and Director Emeritus, Institute for Aerospace Studies, University of Toronto) At home, of natural causes, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Danielle. Loving father of Tony (Delayne) and Steven (Sarah). Much-loved Granddaddy of Sebastien, Austin, Kylie and Ethan. Dear brother of Zsuzsi (Attila), Tibor (Gabi) and Babi (Steve). Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 921 Flagship Dr., Mississauga, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. If desired, remembrances may be made to the . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2019