MAGNIN, PhD, ANTHONY (TONY) ALAN February 24, 1944 - January 25, 2020 Following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia, Tony passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital on January 25, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Ellen (nee Donovan), his three daughters Kathleen (Mike), Marie (Bobby) and Heather (Sam), his brother Rick (Mav) and many nephews and a niece. Following his diagnosis, Tony was blessed with three grandchildren: Brendon, Liam and Madelyn McWilliams. Tony was born in Cape Town, South Africa to Roelof and Helen (nee Walton). Tony's father died when he was just 13. His mother passed away seven years later. Against odds, and with the support of his brother, Tony persevered and pursued his academic goals, achieving a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Cape Town in 1970. In pursuit of new opportunities, Tony left Cape Town via cargo ship on December 25, 1970. Following six months of travel in the UK he arrived in Albany, New York for a post doc fellowship with the New York State Department of Health. As fate would have it, within months of his arrival he met his future wife, Ellen (nee Donovan) in Schenectady, NY at a rugby party. They were married within a year and their first daughter Kathleen (McWilliams) was born in February 1974. A job opportunity with Connaught Laboratories moved Tony and his young family to Toronto in late Spring 1974. This move was followed by the birth of Marie in 1977 and Heather in 1980. Tony was a devoted father who always put his family first. He was intimately involved in all aspects of his daughters' lives whether it be their sporting pursuits, his aspirational hopes for their scientific greatness (which despite great effort never materialized) or their social and other academic pursuits (for which there was thankfully lasting success). His love of learning manifested into unique hobbies which he loved to share with his family, such as winemaking, butterfly catching and identification, stamp collecting, genealogy and classical music. Tony and his family were also proud of his successful scientific career. After spending many years at Connaught Laboratories, achieving the position of Vice President of Operations, Tony founded Magnin Consulting, a bio-technology consultancy. There he worked principally as the Chief Scientific Officer for Hemosol, Inc., a biotech startup company with the goal of developing a blood substitute. He was also an expert witness at the Krever Inquiry, the government led investigation into the tainted blood supply in the 70s and 80s. Tony's career enabled him to travel the globe. His love of travel carried through to his family life. Most summers Tony led his family on travel adventures across Canada and the United States. When each of his daughters turned 16, Tony took them to Cape Town to meet his family and friends. These trips inspired in them a love of family and world travel. In retirement, together with Ellen and his two youngest daughters, Tony returned to Africa for a safari in Kenya and onto South Africa one last time. Tony's adventurist spirit was passed on to his daughters who have travelled the world and lived abroad. Currently, Marie and Heather reside on opposite oceans (Twillingate, NL and Vancouver, BC, respectively). In addition to his academic pursuits, Tony also had a lifelong love of athletics. Growing up Tony played many sports including rugby and cricket. He continued to play and referee rugby following his move to Toronto. His athletic pursuits culminated in being awarded his black belt in karate as he approached retirement. In 2001, he and Ellen built a cottage in Haliburton, Ontario. Tony believed this to be the most beautiful place in the world. It is beautiful but it represented so much more to him. The cottage has become a treasured place for Tony's family and friends, rich with his memory. The family wants to give special thanks to Jennifer Miranda, Tony's caregiver for six years. Jen didn't just care for Tony, she loved him, and he loved her. She never stopped advocating for him, and helped his family tremendously through very difficult times. As per his wishes, Tony was cremated. A celebration of Tony's life will be held in Toronto this coming summer. Those interested in attending are invited to contact the family. Any donations in Tony's memory can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org) or North York General Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020