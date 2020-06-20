ANTHONY (TONY) BASTON
BASTON, ANTHONY (TONY) It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of Anthony (Tony) Baston, on June 12, 2020, at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto after a private struggle with cancer. He will be forever loved and missed by his four beloved children, Andrew (Alyssa), Kate, Heidi, and Tessa (Michael), and three cherished granddaughters, Charlie, Kayla, and Sadie. Dearly missed by sister Maureen and niece Helen (in England), former spouse Lis, and friends and family on both sides of the Atlantic. Those who were privileged enough to know him will miss his gentle demeanor and dry sense of humour. Always quick with a joke and an endless memory for stories. Fondly remembered for his love of crossword puzzles, travel, art, and most of all, music. Never did a piano go unplayed in his presence. In lieu of flowers, our wish is for friends and family to spend time with their loved ones in Papa's honour, and recall memories of their time with him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
