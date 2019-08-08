ANTHONY (TONY) BRKLACICH Peacefully passed away, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at North York General Hospital, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 72 years to Mary. Caring and devoted father to Lynda and Michael (Jean). Proud Papa to Audrey (Jason) and Kathryn. Loving brother to Joe (Barbara), Steve (dec.), and Rosie (Dan, dec.) Tony will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of his extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Homes, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill, (905)-889-8889, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service to be held in the chapel on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, 305 Erskine Ave., Toronto, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to the North York General Hospital or Charity of Choice would be appreciated. The family wishes to offer a special thank you to the staff on 5 south east and Palliative Care Specialist Dr. Shetty, at North York General Hospital, during July and August, and to the Saint Elizabeth Staff for their several years of personal in-home care.